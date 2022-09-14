Celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar to host a masterclass with Bobbi Brown India

Arti Nayar has become one of the most sought-after makeup artists among Bollywood A-listers such as Sonam K Ahuja, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Sara Ali Khan to name a few. If you are curious to learn some tips and tricks from Arti herself ahead of the festive season, The Salt House is where you should be this Friday. She will be creating some perfect festive looks in association with premium makeup brand Bobbi Brown India, and conducting an interactive masterclass. Get a chance to learn some cardinal rules of festive makeup and the never fail glam look to woe, everyone, this Durga Puja. Also, relish nibbles from The Salt House like - Mezze Platter, Vada Pav Sliders, Cottage Cheese Poi Pockets and sip on beverages like Tea, Coffee, The Salt House Shikanji, Lemonade, Iced tea for a fun-filled evening.

What: Arti Nayar x Bobbi Brown

Where: The Salt House

When: September 16 (4 pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 3500

Contact: +91 8047092574