Artists Maurizio Boscheri and Daniel Calovi to exhibit his works on the Royal Bengal Tiger

Witness the magnificence of the Royal Bengal Tiger through the lenses of Italian artists Maurizio Boscheri and Daniel Calovi. The week-long painting exhibition titled Tigris- The Queen of Wildlife will be on at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity and also host three painting workshops with art students from famous fine art colleges in Kolkata. Artists Maurizio Boscheri and Daniel Calovi will be here in the city along with his curator Mario Liberali on the occasion of the exhibition inauguration, in presence of the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata Gianluca Rubagotti.

What: Tigris- The Queen of Wildlife

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: September 16- 24 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: 8981645357