Actor Subhasish Mukherjee to stage Thana Theke Ashchi at Rabindra Sadan today

Rabindra Sadan will come alive with Purba Sinthi Nattosrijoni’s play Thana Theke Ashchi today. Written by Ajit Gangopadhyay, the play will see Tollywood actor Subhasish Mukherjee step into the shoes of a cop named Tinkori Haldar. Actor Subhasish Mukherjee is known for his portrayals in Habu Chandra Raja Gobu Chandra Mantri, Mahalaya and Professor Shonku O El Dorado. He has also widely appeared in television shows like Rakhi Bandhan and Taranath Tantrik. This performance also commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the playwright and revolves around a suicide case that names an eminent business family in its final letter. Tinkori, a police inspector, is the one who delivers the news to the family as they are busy celebrating a joyous moment. The play has previously been adapted into films twice and also staged multiple times by eminent actors namely Ajitesh Banerjee and Tripti Mitra. Watch the play to see how the mystery unfolds through the eyes of the play director Indrajit Paul.

What: Thana Theke Ashchi

Where: Rabindra Sadan

When: September 27th (6:30 pm onwards)

Tickets available at Rabindra Sadan