Aulerth to have its first showcase at Shuffling Suitcases, Kolkata

Aulerth, a couture-inspired conscious jewellery brand is having their first showcase at Shuffling Suitcases on Thursday, April 6. The exhibition will see designs collaborated with renowned couturiers and brands by Shivan and Narresh, Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya and Tribe Amrapali. A pre-summer and pre-Poila Boisakh exhibition-cum-sale is a must-attend for all those who like to don classic as well as chic, contemporary and stylish jewellery pieces. The event will be hosted by Aishwarya Biswas and Tina Mukherjee.

What: Aulerth at Shuffling Suitcases

Where: P 591 A, Ground Floor, Purna Das Road, Kolkata

When: April 6, 11 am to 7 pm