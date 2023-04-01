Celebrate this Bengali New Year with special thalis from Benjamin Bangalee

Poila Baisakh is just around the corner, and it's another favourite occasion when we don't miss a chance to gorge on some Bengali food with fervour. If you are planning to step out for lunch or dinner then check out the Poila Boisakh special meal from Benjamin Bangalee that are rich in flavour, history and culture.

This Poila Baisakh, bongs can munch on a wide range of thali options starting from Veg Thali to Mutton and Hilsa Thalis as well, comprising of Shukto, Alubhaja to all-time favourites like Alu Posto, Basanti Polao, Chhanar Dalna to Mutton and Chicken dishes, along with Chingri Malai Curry, Pabda Sorshe and Mutton Kasha. The grand, Special Non-Veg Thali will also boast of delicacies like Doi Pona, Katla Kalia, Ilish Bhapa, Thakur Barir Kasha Mangsho.

Price: Special thalis starting Rs 499

Where: Benjamin Bangalee, P/122, James Long Sarani, Behala, Kolkata

When: April 13-15, Noon to 11.30 pm

Reservation: +91 7980531503/9830019995