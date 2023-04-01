Homegrown label Bandhabi curates a Poila Boishakh special exhibition titled Esho Hey Baisakh

Poila Boishakh preparations are in full swing at Café Yonder. Renowned designer Mehuli Goswami Thakur is all set to usher in the Bengali New Year with a two-day exhibition titled Esho Hey Baisakh for her label Bandhabi. To be hosted right ahead of the New Year, this exhibition will allow you to stock up on a wide range of sarees, kurtis and dresses for women as well as dhoti-panjabi sets for men.

“There’s nothing called over-the-top, as even the simple ways of dressing in eye-catching colours can lighten up the mood. Our two-day exhibition Esho Hey Baisakh is an attempt to reach out to a wider section of customers, as we are belting out attractive discounts to celebrate Poila Boishakh. The host of clothing available at the exhibition will also help you revamp your wardrobe with summer-friendly designs,” shares Mehuli.

The exhibition will bring together dresses and sarees designed on a plethora of fabric sourced from different parts of the country, such as pure cotton, muslin, tangail from our own roots alongside pure cocoon silk from Bishnupur and Ganchi Tussars from Raghunathpur. There will also be tussars and silks from Chattisgarh, Bhagalpur, Gujarat and Varanasi. The motifs on each of the pieces have been crafted through weaving, hand-painting and hand-printing media.

“We have introduced our own take on the ever-comfortable Fatua that has been worn by our ancestors for ages. At Bandhabi we have conceptualised and converted Fatua as a smart, short kurti style for college going girls and housewives. Cotton dresses, shrug dresses and midi dresses with pockets will also grace our Poila Boishakh edit. Lightweight and comfortable, each of the pieces are very affordably priced,” concludes Mehuli.

The menswear section boasts an exquisite range of handcrafted dhoti kurta which are available in readymade form exclusively for Poila Baisakh.

What: Esho Hey Baisakh by Bandhabi

When: 2nd - 3rd April, 2023 (11:30 am – 9 pm)

Where: Café Yonder