Guru Smaranam 2023 to celebrate contributions of Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra on his 19th death anniversary

Homegrown Odissi Dance Institution Srijan Chhanda and The Horizon Series is all set to bring forth yet another mesmerising cultural evening in remembrance of the legendary Odissi exponent Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra. The annual event titled Guru Smaranam, organised at Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR every year and coincides with the death anniversary of the Padma Vibhushan awardee. To be celebrated on the eve of his 19th commemoration day, the event will unfold with multiple performances by artists Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Anita Mallick, Rajib Bhattacharya, Paramita Mallick, Rajashri Praharaj, Pushali Chatterjee, Sandip Mallick alongside students of Nrityangan Kathak Kendra and Srijan Chhanda. The event will be graced by Minakshi Mishra, Zonal Director of ICCR, Ashis Kumar Giri, Director of EZCC, and Haimanti Chattopadhyay, Member Secretary of West Bengal State Academy of Dance, Drama, Music & Visual Arts at Rabindra Bharati University.

What: Guru Smaranam 2023

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: April 7th (5:30pm onwards)