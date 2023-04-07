Home Events Kolkata

Birla Academy of Art and Culture to exhibit Illumination- a Summer Collection

Organised by Artverse, the show has been curated by Shubhankar Singha

April 7 | Southern Avenue

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is currently exhibiting a collection of paintings, photography and sculpture under the title of Illumination- a Summer Collection. Organised by Artverse, the show has been curated by Shubhankar Singha. Up till April 9. artverseart.com

