Birla Academy of Art and Culture to exhibit Illumination- a Summer Collection

Published : 07th April 2023
Birla Academy of Art and Culture is currently exhibiting a collection of paintings, photography and sculpture under the title of Illumination- a Summer Collection. Organised by Artverse, the show has been curated by Shubhankar Singha. Up till April 9. artverseart.com