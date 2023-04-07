No. 1 Yaari Jam to go live at Nicco Park with Fossils, Raftaar and Akriti Kakkar's performance
The event celebrates music and friendship
Raima Ganguly Published : 07th April 2023 01:35 AM | Published : | 07th April 2023 01:35 AM
April 8 | Salt Lake
Three legends across genres of rock, pop and hip hop, from different cities will be coming together for a unique performance at Nicco Park. Watch Fossils, Akrti Kakkar and Raftaar perform live at the No1. Yaari Jam Fest that will celebrate music and friendship. 4pm onwards. Details on insider.in