No. 1 Yaari Jam to go live at Nicco Park with Fossils, Raftaar and Akriti Kakkar's performance

The event celebrates music and friendship

07th April 2023
April 8 | Salt Lake

Three legends across genres of rock, pop and hip hop, from different cities will be coming together for a unique performance at Nicco Park. Watch Fossils, Akrti Kakkar and Raftaar perform live at the No1. Yaari Jam Fest that will celebrate music and friendship. 4pm onwards. Details on insider.in

