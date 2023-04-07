Home Events Kolkata

Noboborsho Jomjomat 2023 is a unique food festival due to be held at Triangular Park

The event will also witness live musical performances

Raima Ganguly Published :  07th April 2023 01:32 AM   |   Published :   |  07th April 2023 01:32 AM
Picsart_23-04-07_01-31-04-512

Reference Image

April 7 | Rashbehari Avenue

Bengali New Year is just around the corner, and Kolkata is decking up in vibrant colours to celebrate the occasion. Noboborsho Jomjomat 2023 is a unique food and lifestyle festival due to be held at Triangular Park that will only get better with live musical performances. Up till April 9. 3pm onwards. +91 96743 38666

Comments