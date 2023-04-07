Noboborsho Jomjomat 2023 is a unique food festival due to be held at Triangular Park
The event will also witness live musical performances
Raima Ganguly Published : 07th April 2023 01:32 AM | Published : | 07th April 2023 01:32 AM
April 7 | Rashbehari Avenue
Bengali New Year is just around the corner, and Kolkata is decking up in vibrant colours to celebrate the occasion. Noboborsho Jomjomat 2023 is a unique food and lifestyle festival due to be held at Triangular Park that will only get better with live musical performances. Up till April 9. 3pm onwards. +91 96743 38666