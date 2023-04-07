Shantanu Pandit to go live from Skinny Mo's Jazz Club
Groove to his soulful tunes as you bring along your friends to immerse in some soothing renditions
Published : 07th April 2023
April 7 | Manohar Pukur Road
Indie folk artist Shantanu Pandit is out on his North East and Kolkata tour, and will be going live from Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club today. Groove to his soulful tunes as you bring along your friends to immerse in some soothing renditions. 7pm onwards. Instagram: @skinnymosjazzclub