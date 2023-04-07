Home Events Kolkata

Tipsy Tiger introduces a range of spring cocktails

Bring along your friends to indulge in some exclusive concoctions such as 1st of July, Elderflower Martini and Jalisco Sour to name a few

April 7 | Sector V

Premium nightclub Tipsy Tiger has introduced a host of cocktails to celebrate the last few days of spring. Bring along your friends to indulge in some exclusive concoctions such as 1st of July, Elderflower Martini and Jalisco Sour to name a few. All the signature cocktails at Tipsy Tiger are inspired by Sir Ernest Gantt, famous for Tiki collection and Sir Jerry Thomas famous for blue blazer flaming cocktails. Rs. 575 onwards.

