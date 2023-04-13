Kalighat Debasree Foundation to host Baithaki Jalsa on Poila Baisakh

This Poila Baisakh, the people of Kolkata can immerse in the tunes of old and contemporary Bengali songs at Baithaki Jalsa organised by Kalighat Debashree Foundation. While Rajyashree Ghosh will enthrall the audience with puratoni songs, the Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2017 winner Jimut Roy will entertain the guests with contemporary Bengali songs. The artistes will be accompanied by Somnath Roy on Ghatam and percussions, Subhabsish Bhattacharya on Tabla, Debayan Majumder on Esraj and Subrata Bose on Keyboards. Veteran singer Ramanuj Dasgupta will be felicitated on the occasion.

What: Baithaki Jalsa

When: April 15, 6 pm

Where: Uttam Manch, Manoharpukur Road