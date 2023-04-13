Soak in the spirit of new year with the food fest at Acropolis Mall

The festive vibe has already set in, avowing the arrival of the Bengali New Year in the city of joy. With such Baishakhi ebullience, Acropolis Mall joyfully announces the food festival Nobobarsher Bhuri Bhoj at its periphery. To celebrate the essence of the festival, Acropolis Mall offers to take patrons on an enticing culinary journey.

The mall is adorned in traditional Bengali-style decor to allure the guests. The Nobobarsher Bhuri Bhoj offers a plethora of delectable choices to gourmands, including iconic platters from brands like Hodol's, Pithebilashi, Bhojon Bilashi, Turkisyano, Mitra Cafe, New Bharat Sweets, Tamarind, Roy Pan Palace, Digha Fish Corporation and Banglar Doi.

This food festival is going to excite food patrons for sure, with an array of delicious meals ranging from the traditional Mutton and Chicken Biryani, Fried Rice and Kolkata Chicken Kosha, to Bhekti Paturi accompanied by other innovative delicacies like- Ilish Kochuri, Ilish Biryani, Bhetki Kochuri, Butter Bhetki Patishapta, Cheese Chicken Patishapta to name a few. Among sweet delights, there will be Nolen Baked Patishapta, Mango Nolen Patishapta, Choco Nolen Patishapta, Mug Puli, Nolen Ice Cream, Ice Cream Lassi and Daber Payesh. Along with these, the Paan stall is sure to draw attention, with their specialties like Smoke Paan, Chocolate Paan and much more.

What: Nabobarsher Bhuri Bhoj

Where: Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga Main Road

When: April 12-16, Noon to 9 pm

Written by Nabamita Das