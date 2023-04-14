Break your fast with the Iftari delights from JW Marriott Kolkata
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 14th April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 14th April 2023 12:00 AM
JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a special Eid dinner menu Nawab and Nizam by in-house Chef Abdul Quddus at JW Kitchen to commemorate the holy month with the best of the dishes in a buffet format. It will feature a wide array of veg and non-veg specialities like Haleem, Biryani, Chap-e-Gulistan, Gosht Gilafi Seekh and more to choose from.
Where: JW Marriott, JBS Haldane Avenue
When: On till April 21
Price: Rs 2,350