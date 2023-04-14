Home Events Kolkata

Break your fast with the Iftari delights from JW Marriott Kolkata

It will feature a wide array of veg and non-veg specialities like Haleem, Biryani, Chap-e-Gulistan, Gosht Gilafi Seekh and more to choose from.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  14th April 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  14th April 2023 12:00 AM
The Iftari delights

The Iftari delights

JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a special Eid dinner menu Nawab and Nizam by in-house Chef Abdul Quddus at JW Kitchen to commemorate the holy month with the best of the dishes in a buffet format. It will feature a wide array of veg and non-veg specialities like Haleem, Biryani, Chap-e-Gulistan, Gosht Gilafi Seekh and more to choose from.

Where: JW Marriott, JBS Haldane Avenue

When: On till April 21

Price: Rs 2,350

TAGS
JW Marriott Kolkata Iftar special Iftar at JW Marriott

Comments