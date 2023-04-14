Home Events Kolkata

Enjoy a romantic cruise this Poila Baisakh on Hooghly river

You just can’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  14th April 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  14th April 2023 12:00 AM
Lenin Cruise

Indulge in a memorable Poila Baisakh evening filled with the soulful melodies of Baul songs, refreshing and delicate sherbat, and a mouth-watering feast, all while enjoying the luxurious Lenin Cruise. You just can’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience.

Rs 499 onwards

Book through insider.in

