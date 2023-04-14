Enjoy a weekend with classical music at Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav

Bickram and Hariharan to perform together at the utsav

The 4th edition of the Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav, a classical music festival, will see some of the most eminent musical personalities like Ustad Rashid Khan and Armaan Khan, Pandit Rahul Sharma, Vidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Hariharan and others.

Where: Dumdum Rabindra Bhavan Surer Math

When: April 15-16

Tickets available on insider.in