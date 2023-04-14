Enjoy a weekend with classical music at Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav
This soulful soiree will definitely make your new year special.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 14th April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 14th April 2023 12:00 AM
The 4th edition of the Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav, a classical music festival, will see some of the most eminent musical personalities like Ustad Rashid Khan and Armaan Khan, Pandit Rahul Sharma, Vidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Hariharan and others.
Where: Dumdum Rabindra Bhavan Surer Math
When: April 15-16
Tickets available on insider.in