Have a groovy Saturday with Shibani Kashyap at Hard Rock Cafe

The singer who achieved fame by singing the signature tune of the AIR FM channel of All India Radio and Amul India, mostly composes a Sufi-western blend of music. Get ready to immerse yourself in the tunes of the sensational Shibani Kashyap at Hard Rock Cafe. Accompany this with delectable small meals and cocktails as mood refreshers to make your celebration feel complete. Dive into the lipsmacking delicacies like Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Mezze Platter, Surf &Turf Burger, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Corn Malai Tikka, Local Legendary Burger, Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Rythym and Rose Mule, Bahama Mama and a lot more.What can be a better way to end your Saturday on a high note?

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: April 15, 9 pm onwards

Price of ticket – Rs 750 onwards | Available on Bookmyshow and Insider