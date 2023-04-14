Revel in the Poila Baisakh spirit with Cactus at The Empty Head

Revel in the spirit of Poila Baisakh by celebrating togetherness at The Empty Head with your friends and families, while treating yourself to some great food, and enjoying the old favourite songs of Bangla band Cactus, who will perform live. Listen to their best of the tracks while you dig into fish fry, french fries, Bengali-style chicken cutlet, chicken kabiraji and more.

Where: The Empty Head, Salt Lake

When: April 15

Passes Rs 1499 onwards. Available on insider.in