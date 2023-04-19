Flavours of India celebrates 20 years with a food festival

Flavours of India has been the favourite destination of Kolkata food lovers for the past 20 years. With the right selection and diversity of cuisines, this grand restaurant located right in the heart of Kolkata never fails to amaze its patrons. The multicuisine restaurant is all set to celebrate its glorious 20 years with twenty special delicacies that people have relished over these years.

Not to mention their innovation with flavours and the fusion food concept, with such a unique menu comprising the best selected international flavours with a local twist, is something worth praising. The #FushionRevolution is all about the blend of top-quality cuisines from all over India, along with some of the best North Indian and Asian food in the city.

To begin with the anniversary celebration, the food festival will also be accompanied by some amazing live music sessions. The delectable array of these special dishes will include: Veg Cornflake Kebabs, Chilly Turkey Aloo, Malai Broccoli, FOI Special Paneer, Garlic Parmesan Wings, Mutton Butter Fry, Gondhoraj Panko Fried Fish, Malai Chilli Chicken, Sharabi Jhinga, Chicken Coastal Kebab, Dudhiya Makai and much more. Following this will be some refreshing FOI favourites like Aegon Negroni, Green Goblin, Long Island Ice Tea, Litchi Colada and such.

Where: Flavours of India, 6, 3a, Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Rd, Kolkata- 700017

When: Till end of this month, 11 am - Midnight

Price for two: Rs 1,200 ++