Indulge in some scrumptious munching with Dawat-e-Kabab at Bengal Dhaba

Kolkata gourmands never left any stone unturned when it comes to food choices, or trying our different cuisines. We just love to eat. Keeping that in mind, with our 'extra' love for kebabs, The Bengal Dhaba has organised a month-long kebab festival. The delectable spread of kebabs with diverse mouth watering flavours, are sure to tantalize our tastebuds.

The festival fuses spices from all over the globe designed especially for the kebab lovers. Every kebab is unique in its choices of signature ingredients. They have a huge spread of various options like Shikari Maas Rajwara, Chicken Murugan Kabab, Achari Tandoori Crab, Tandoori Malian Broccoli, Palak Channa Tikki, for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. There will also be some finger-licking sea food kebabs with ingredients from various cultures and nations.

Where: Bengal Dhaba, Golaghata

When: Till May 5, noon to 11 pm