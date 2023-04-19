Mrittika Earthy Talks & 66 other such organisations join hands to celebrate Earth Day

All of us are facing the brunt of global warming at present. The evidence of man made global warming is weighing heavily on Earth as the natural calamities are clear signals of climate change.

To celebrate our natural resources on Earth Day, Mrittika Earthy Talks and 66 other associates across the country join hands to Swich Off Tap Off, a 10 minute outage of power and water. The event would be graced by national award-winning actor Ananya Chatterjee.

Where: INOX South City

When: April 22, 4.30 pm