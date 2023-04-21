Be ready to enjoy a soul-stirring musical event at Rabindra Sadan

The Ananda Sandhya Musical Event presented by Arohi at Rabindra Sadan, is sure to leave you impressed with its musical genres. Prominent singers who will be performing that evening include Arundhuti Holme Choudhury, Shibaji Chatterjee, Saikat Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya and Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta. Immerse in the rhythms of this soul-stirring event.

When: April 25, 5.30 pm onwards

Passes on bookmyshow.com