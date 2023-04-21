Check out Friday Fun-Tasty-C at The Melting Pot
Indulge in some tummy ticklings along with delicious fare.
Nabamita Das Published : 21st April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 21st April 2023 12:00 AM
Experience a hilarious evening with the fun-filled Friday comedy show at The Melting Pot. Friday Fun-Tasty-C, with the best comics from around the city, yummy food and a great ambiance is sure to turn your evening cheerful. Indulge in some tummy ticklings along with delicious fare.
Where: The Melting Pot, Salt Lake
When: April 21, 7 pm onwards
Passes available on bookmyshow.com