Check out Friday Fun-Tasty-C at The Melting Pot

Indulge in some tummy ticklings along with delicious fare.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  21st April 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  21st April 2023 12:00 AM
Experience a hilarious evening with the fun-filled Friday comedy show at The Melting Pot. Friday Fun-Tasty-C, with the best comics from around the city, yummy food and a great ambiance is sure to turn your evening cheerful. Indulge in some tummy ticklings along with delicious fare.

Where: The Melting Pot, Salt Lake

When: April 21, 7 pm onwards

Passes available on bookmyshow.com

