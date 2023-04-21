Check out Friday Fun-Tasty-C at The Melting Pot

Experience a hilarious evening with the fun-filled Friday comedy show at The Melting Pot. Friday Fun-Tasty-C, with the best comics from around the city, yummy food and a great ambiance is sure to turn your evening cheerful. Indulge in some tummy ticklings along with delicious fare.

Where: The Melting Pot, Salt Lake

When: April 21, 7 pm onwards

Passes available on bookmyshow.com