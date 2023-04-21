Home Events Kolkata

Get enthralled with Sourendro-Soumyojit's melodious soiree at GD Birla Sabhaghar

Pamper your ears with a melodious soirée.

The Indian pianist vocalist duo, Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das are all set to take the audience to a euphonious trance with their soulful genres of music. Pamper your ears with a melodious soirée at GD Birla Sabhaghar.

When: April 22, 6.30 pm onwards

Passes available on insider.in

