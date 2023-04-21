Get enthralled with Sourendro-Soumyojit's melodious soiree at GD Birla Sabhaghar
Nabamita Das Published : 21st April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 21st April 2023 12:00 AM
The Indian pianist vocalist duo, Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das are all set to take the audience to a euphonious trance with their soulful genres of music. Pamper your ears with a melodious soirée at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
When: April 22, 6.30 pm onwards
Passes available on insider.in