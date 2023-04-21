Join the Iftar Food Walk Ramadan 2023 by Kolkata Explorers

This Ramadan, dive into a 2-hour-long culinary journey starting from Nakhoda Masjid Gate. Organised by Kolkata Explorers, the Iftar Food Walk Ramadan 2023, with tales and history of Kolkata, will offer a delightful feast including Murgh Changhezi, Mahi Akbari, Phirni, Halwa Paratha, and more to satisfy your appetite. Complimentary packed delicacies after the end of the walk will add extra merit to this beanfeast for sure.

When: April 21, 6.30 pm onwards

Passes available on allevents.in