The 4th edition of Poila Boithak to be held at EZCC

To celebrate the essence of the Bengali New Year, EZCC Salt Lake is all prepped with the 3rd edition of Poila Boithak showcasing folk and baul melodies. With the theme Baul Beyond Borders, the event will elevate the spirit of folk music with artists such as Joler Gaan, Kartik Das Baul, and Fakira. Besides, the event have the best of mixed cuisines, handicrafts, folk art, and fashion stalls including nail art and mehendi, and much more.

When: April 22, 3 pm onwards

Where: EZCC, Salt Lake

Passes available on insider.in