Witness Alignment, an art exhibition at Genesis Gallery
Nabamita Das Published : 21st April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 21st April 2023 12:00 AM
Be there to witness the recent artwork by Arunanshu Chowdhury, Asit Kumar Patnaik, and others at Genesis Art Gallery. Self-expression creates the most distinct artworks unique to every artist, and that very uniqueness and diversity are what they wish to showcase.
When: On Till May 31
Where: Genesis Gallery, Middleton Street
visit genesisgallery.in/ alignment