Witness Alignment, an art exhibition at Genesis Gallery

Self-expression creates the most distinct artworks unique to every artist, and that very uniqueness and diversity are what they wish to showcase.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  21st April 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  21st April 2023 12:00 AM
A painting on the exhibition

Be there to witness the recent artwork by Arunanshu Chowdhury, Asit Kumar Patnaik, and others at Genesis Art Gallery. Self-expression creates the most distinct artworks unique to every artist, and that very uniqueness and diversity are what they wish to showcase.

When: On Till May 31

Where: Genesis Gallery, Middleton Street

visit genesisgallery.in/ alignment

