Home Events Kolkata

Learn to stir & bake with Butterfingers by Preetanjali and Roku

The participants can munch on delicious nibbles from The Salt house while sipping on the cocktails.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  22nd April 2023 07:15 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd April 2023 07:15 PM
A gin cocktail and the gin-infused cheesecake that one can learn to make

A gin cocktail and the gin-infused cheesecake that one can learn to make

Experience a gin-credible afternoon where one can learn to stir 3 innovative gin cocktails along with beautiful and aesthetic ways to garnish them. The hands - on workshop also includes baking a gin infused sinful cheesecake. The participants can munch on delicious nibbles from The Salt house while sipping on the cocktails stirred by them and take home the cheesecake for their loved ones to try.

Where: The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani

When: April 23,  3 pm to 5 pm 

Price: Rs 1800 per person 

For registration: Call at 80470 92574

TAGS
Butterfingers by Preetanjali Roku The Salt house

Comments