Learn to stir & bake with Butterfingers by Preetanjali and Roku
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2023 07:15 PM | Published : | 22nd April 2023 07:15 PM
Experience a gin-credible afternoon where one can learn to stir 3 innovative gin cocktails along with beautiful and aesthetic ways to garnish them. The hands - on workshop also includes baking a gin infused sinful cheesecake. The participants can munch on delicious nibbles from The Salt house while sipping on the cocktails stirred by them and take home the cheesecake for their loved ones to try.
Where: The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani
When: April 23, 3 pm to 5 pm
Price: Rs 1800 per person
For registration: Call at 80470 92574