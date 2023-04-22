Learn to stir & bake with Butterfingers by Preetanjali and Roku

Experience a gin-credible afternoon where one can learn to stir 3 innovative gin cocktails along with beautiful and aesthetic ways to garnish them. The hands - on workshop also includes baking a gin infused sinful cheesecake. The participants can munch on delicious nibbles from The Salt house while sipping on the cocktails stirred by them and take home the cheesecake for their loved ones to try.

Where: The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani

When: April 23, 3 pm to 5 pm

Price: Rs 1800 per person

For registration: Call at 80470 92574