Paprika Gourmet & La Macario Cafe to host a summer cooking workshop with a Mexican twist!
Take home these amazing recipes and impress your loved ones with your new culinary skills!
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2023 09:50 PM | Published : | 22nd April 2023 09:50 PM
Join Chef Vidisha Bathwal to learn how to create delicious recipes with authentic Mexican flavours. The workshop will feature items such as Queso Fondue, Loaded Nachos, 7 Layer Mexican Dip, Mexican Burrito Bowl, and Quick Tres Leches. Take home these amazing recipes and impress your loved ones with your new culinary skills! Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your cooking repertoire.
Where: La Macario Cafe, Wood Street
When: Wednesday, April 26, 2 to 5 pm
Price: Rs 1600 - per person
For Booking: Call on + 9007022678/79/80 (open all 7 days)