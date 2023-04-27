Groove to techno beats with Space Session featuring DJ Ana Lilia at Monkey Bar, Kolkata
Enjoy relishing, scrumptious small plates and sipping on heady cocktails as you dance to the foot thumping tracks.
Get ready to rock this Saturday night at Monkey Bar, as DJ Ana Lilia is set to spin her electrifying techno beats to elevate your party mood. A veteran of India's finest festivals, Ana is no stranger to captivating crowds with her dynamic performance. Don't miss the chance to dance the night away to Ana Lilia's foot thumping tracks, while relishing scrumptious small plates and sipping on heady cocktails.
Where: Monkey Bar, Camac Street
When: Saturday, April 29, 9 pm- 2am
Price: Rs 1400++
For Reservations, call : +91 8420309813.