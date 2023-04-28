Celebrate a summer reading extravaganza with BookLoot Kolkata

Celebrate the summer extravaganza with this amazing book fair — BookLoot Kolkata, Summer Sale and stock your shelves with tons of books at a pocket-friendly budget, starting from Rs 75 only, at Jamini Roy Art Gallery ICCR. Get your hands on some best books available cutting across genres ranging from fiction, non-fiction, and crime to thriller and get a free book of your choice on the purchase of over Rs 2,500.

When: Jamini Roy Art Gallery, ICCR, Park Street

When: May 4, 11.30 am onwards

More details on allevents.com.