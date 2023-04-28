Take a break from your routine with Harsh Gujral at Kala Mandir

Take a break from the monotony of daily life and indulge in some witty chitchat at Harsh Gujral’s show titled Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai, at Kala Mandir. Finding humour in the most regular situations of life is what defines his style to impress the audience. Don’t be surprised to find yourself rolling on the floor laughing at his comic timing.

Where: Kala Mandir, Elgin Road

When: April 30, 7 pm onwards

Book your passes on bookmyshow.com