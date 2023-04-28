Treat your tastebuds to the Fall of Flavours festival at JW Marriott Kolkata

Treat your tastebuds to the tantalizing flavours of Oriental cuisine at JW Marriot Kolkata’s Fall of Flavours festival at Vintage Asia. The food fest brings together flavours from the Duman River Coasts, connecting China, Korea and the Sea of Japan with its specially curated menu of grills, dimsums, seafoods and desserts.

Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriott, JBS Haldane Avenue

When: On till May 30

Price: Rs 1999+ onwards