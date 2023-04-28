Witness a grand musical Binodini Opera starring Sudipta Chakraborty

Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata, presents a musical titled Binodini Opera, the life story of Nati Binodini Dasi, who ruled the Bengali theatres in the 18th Century. With actors like Sujan Mukhopadhyay, Sudipta Chakraborty, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Indudipa Sinha, Shweta Mukherjee to name a few, the play questions the patriarchy in contemporary times through a narrative of songs and illustrative performance.

Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Maidan

When: May 3, 6.30 pm onwards

Passes on thirdbell.in