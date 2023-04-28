Witness an eve to remember with Mehfile Nachiketa

Immerse in the soulful tunes of ghazal and qawwali by none other than musician Nachiketa Chakraborty. Mehfile Nachiketa, at Kala Kunj, Kolkata will take the audience through a musical journey worth remembering. Soothe your soul with Nachiketa’s melody taking you into a spiritual trance.

Where: Kala Kunj, Elgin Road

When: April 30, 7 pm onwards

Passes available on insider.in