Witness an eve to remember with Mehfile Nachiketa

Soothe your soul with Nachiketa’s melody taking you into a spiritual trance.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  28th April 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  28th April 2023 12:00 AM
Nachiketa

Immerse in the soulful tunes of ghazal and qawwali by none other than musician Nachiketa Chakraborty. Mehfile Nachiketa, at Kala Kunj, Kolkata will take the audience through a musical journey worth remembering. Soothe your soul with Nachiketa’s melody taking you into a spiritual trance.

Where: Kala Kunj, Elgin Road

When: April 30, 7 pm onwards

Passes available on insider.in

nachiketa Nachiketa Chakraborty Mehfile Nachiketa

