Witness an eve to remember with Mehfile Nachiketa
Nabamita Das Published : 28th April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th April 2023 12:00 AM
Immerse in the soulful tunes of ghazal and qawwali by none other than musician Nachiketa Chakraborty. Mehfile Nachiketa, at Kala Kunj, Kolkata will take the audience through a musical journey worth remembering. Soothe your soul with Nachiketa’s melody taking you into a spiritual trance.
Where: Kala Kunj, Elgin Road
When: April 30, 7 pm onwards
Passes available on insider.in