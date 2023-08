Head over to the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on August 9 from 7:30 pm to witness the magic of oral narratives through Chup Kothar Gaan, a performance by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee along with Shovan Ganguly, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Shibasish Banerjee, and Rohit Dey. Tickets at insider.in