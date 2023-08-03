Home Events Kolkata

Designer Raj Shroff to exhibit his brands at Vachi Kolkata on August 4

The one-day pop-up should be your must-visit shopping destination

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  03rd August 2023 07:10 PM   |   Published :   |  03rd August 2023 07:10 PM
A sneak peek of what's in store

Bangalore-based designer Raj Shroff is in Kolkata for a one-day pop-up exhibition cum sale at Vachi organised in collaboration with Shilpi Goel Choudhary; where he brings his brands Ravage and Mayflower to the city. From shirts, dresses, co-ords, and pants, you would find them all and more in various textures and techniques. So, head over to check out the contemporary and eco-conscious collections at the store.

What: Resort Fashion Edit

Where: Vachi, 19 A Sarat Bose Road

When: 11 am – 7 pm 

Pic: Anindya Saha 

