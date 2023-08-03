Designer Raj Shroff to exhibit his brands at Vachi Kolkata on August 4

Bangalore-based designer Raj Shroff is in Kolkata for a one-day pop-up exhibition cum sale at Vachi organised in collaboration with Shilpi Goel Choudhary; where he brings his brands Ravage and Mayflower to the city. From shirts, dresses, co-ords, and pants, you would find them all and more in various textures and techniques. So, head over to check out the contemporary and eco-conscious collections at the store.

What: Resort Fashion Edit

Where: Vachi, 19 A Sarat Bose Road

When: 11 am – 7 pm

Pic: Anindya Saha