Join Paprika Gourmet’s masterclass at The Kitchenette Kolkata

Gear up to surprise friends and family as the festive season commences by learning how to make healthy festive foods from Vidisha Bathwal of the home kitchen, Paprika Gourmet. The masterclass will be held on August 9 at The Kitchenette from 2:30 pm onwards. Learn the techniques to make dishes like Creamy Dill Salads, gluten-free Carrot Chips, Asian Soba Salad Jars, and much more.

What: Festive Masterclass with Vidisha Bathwal

Where: The Kitchenette, 1 Rawdon Street, Kolkata.

When: August 9, 2023; 2:30 pm – 5 pm

Registration: 9748054675

Registration cost: Rs 1950 per head