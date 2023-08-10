Kolkata musicians to pay tribute to Gulzar on Aug 18

Master writer Gulzar has created magic with soulful writings around the monsoon. To pay tribute to him come together musicians Manomoy Bhattacharya, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Raja Rajiv Chakraborty with narrator Piyali Pathak for Ekdin Bristite Gulzar at GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6 pm onwards. Tickets at Insider.in