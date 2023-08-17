Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar bring Tagore’s Ghaire Baire to stage
Do not miss the show at the Academy of Fine Arts on August 22
Subhadrika Sen Published : 17th August 2023
Theatre lovers, head over to the Academy of Fine Arts to see the magic of Tagore’s Ghaire Baire come alive on stage by Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, and Arna Mukhopadhyay. Directed by Arpita Ghosh and presented by Pancham Baidik, tickets to the show are available at thirdbell.in