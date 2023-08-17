Birla Academy of Art and Culture hosts its annual awards Svikriti 

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is all set to host Svikriti, an award function for the exhibition awardees of the Annual Exhibition 2023. The event will be graced by Astrid Wege, Director, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata who will come in as Chief Guest. The exhibition will be on from 3 pm to 8 pm except Mondays at the Sarala Birla Gallery.