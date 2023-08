Mono Calcutta curates monsoon pop-up MoodBoard

Do not miss Mono Calcutta’s special curated monsoon pop-up, MoodBoard. Find brands like Khara Kapas from Delhi, Staplesum from Surat, Coco Palm swimwear from Kochi, and Kolkata’s very own Wear Equal, 145 East, Quirky Bae, and more. Live workshops by Jugni will also be conducted. From noon to 9 pm till August 20 at 91 Monoharpukur Road.