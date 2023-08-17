Seasonal Tastes brings the best flavours of Chilika

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat brings the ‘Treasure of Chilika’ a gastronomic expedition with authentic flavours of the region. Taste dishes like Bori Chura, Pohola Besara Poda, and more apart from the live cooking station. The menu is only available during weekend brunches from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and dinners from 7 pm onwards. Till August 27.