Seasonal Tastes brings the best flavours of Chilika
Head over to The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat for a delicious feast
Subhadrika Sen Published : 17th August 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 17th August 2023 11:59 PM
Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat brings the ‘Treasure of Chilika’ a gastronomic expedition with authentic flavours of the region. Taste dishes like Bori Chura, Pohola Besara Poda, and more apart from the live cooking station. The menu is only available during weekend brunches from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and dinners from 7 pm onwards. Till August 27.