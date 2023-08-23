Home Events Kolkata

Davina Thacker hosts a beauty masterclass at Quest Mall 

Learn the tricks of looking good this festive season

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  23rd August 2023 06:04 PM   |   Published :   |  23rd August 2023 06:04 PM
Davina Thacker

Davina Thacker

Ahead of the festive season, do not miss out on this MAC masterclass by Davina Thacker. Get to know what make-up and products work best on your skin. Interact with the expert directly and solve all your make-up-related queries. Keep your date free on August 25 for a make-up makeover.  

What: MAC Masterclass 

Where: Quest Mall, Kolkata 

When: August 25, 4 pm - 7 pm 

TAGS
Davina Thacker Masterclass Quest Mall

Comments