Davina Thacker hosts a beauty masterclass at Quest Mall
Learn the tricks of looking good this festive season
Subhadrika Sen Published : 23rd August 2023 06:04 PM | Published : | 23rd August 2023 06:04 PM
Ahead of the festive season, do not miss out on this MAC masterclass by Davina Thacker. Get to know what make-up and products work best on your skin. Interact with the expert directly and solve all your make-up-related queries. Keep your date free on August 25 for a make-up makeover.
What: MAC Masterclass
Where: Quest Mall, Kolkata
When: August 25, 4 pm - 7 pm