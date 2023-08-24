Home Events Kolkata

Head over to the Fashion Exhibit at Princeton Club for Puja Shopping 

Check out jewellery, apparel, and more from Aug 25-27 

Head over for a weekend shopping spree

Head over to Princeton Club from 11 am to 8 pm, your new pop-up shopping destination for the weekend. Visit Fashion Exhibit which brings together art, culture, heritage, creativity, and style and helps you discover your individuality through apparel, art, and jewellery. On till August 27

