Visit True Pop at Nomad’s Cafe on August 25 and 26
Check out apparel, jewellery, and food
Subhadrika Sen Published : 24th August 2023 09:20 PM | Published : | 24th August 2023 09:20 PM
This weekend head over to Nomad’s café and browse through the latest collections of jewellery and apparel by home-grown brands while munching on some home-made delicacies. Mindage presents True Pop, a lifestyle pop-up and Kolkata brands like The Cartels, Mrittika, Blingkart, and Anuradha’s homemade Cake will be displaying their products. The exhibition goes live between 4 pm to 9 pm each day and is certainly not one to be missed.
What: True Pop
When: August 25 – 26, 2023
Time: 4 pm onwards
Where: Nomad’s Café
Address: J/53, Block J, Baishnabghata Patuli Twp, Garia, Kolkata-700094