Experience a curated Sri Lankan lunch at Waypoint
Sulakshana de Mel prepares a lunch meal over inter-generational recipes and stories
Waypoint is all set to host Sulakshana de Mel, a social and cultural anthropologist who would prepare a Sri Lankan lunch from the treasure trove of her family recipes. The specially curated lunch would take place on September 3, 2023, over a chat with Mel where she would delve into the history and socio-cultural influences of her town.
The set menu is a typical lunch found in the households of Moratuwa and would consist of dishes like Kaha Bath (yellow rice), Ala thel Dala (spicy potato fry with fish flakes for non-vegetarians), Pineapple Curry, and much more. The menu is ideal for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians (one can declare their choice while reserving a seat).
Prior reservations are mandatory and the last day for it is August 29, 2023. Hurry and grab your seats!
What: A Sri Lankan Takeover
When: Sunday, September 3, 2023
Where: Waypoint, 32B Sarat Bose Road (opposite Samilton Hotel) Kolkata 700020.
Time: 12:30 pm onwards
Price: Rs 1200+
Reservation: 8240675813
Last date of reservation: August 29, 2023