Experience a curated Sri Lankan lunch at Waypoint

Waypoint is all set to host Sulakshana de Mel, a social and cultural anthropologist who would prepare a Sri Lankan lunch from the treasure trove of her family recipes. The specially curated lunch would take place on September 3, 2023, over a chat with Mel where she would delve into the history and socio-cultural influences of her town.

The set menu is a typical lunch found in the households of Moratuwa and would consist of dishes like Kaha Bath (yellow rice), Ala thel Dala (spicy potato fry with fish flakes for non-vegetarians), Pineapple Curry, and much more. The menu is ideal for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians (one can declare their choice while reserving a seat).

Prior reservations are mandatory and the last day for it is August 29, 2023. Hurry and grab your seats!

What: A Sri Lankan Takeover

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Where: Waypoint, 32B Sarat Bose Road (opposite Samilton Hotel) Kolkata 700020.

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1200+

Reservation: 8240675813

