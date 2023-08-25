Home Events Kolkata

Visit  Agomani Zero Waste Edit by Coral Fashion concept store and Mrittika Earthy Talks 

Drop in  between 11 am to 6 pm tomorrow

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  25th August 2023 04:43 PM   |   Published :   |  25th August 2023 04:43 PM
Drop in at Agomani tomorrow

Drop in at Agomani tomorrow

Spend a day browsing through eco-conscious and sustainable options at the Agomani Zero Waste edit organised by Mrittika Earthy Talks and Coral Fashion concept store. Check out organic home accents, reusable bamboo flasks, and handmade jewellery, homewares made with up-cycled fabrics, and much more.  Meet new people and engage in conversations on taking steps towards sustainable living.

 What: Agomani Zero Waste Edit

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Coral Concept Store

Address: 1 A Lovelock Place, Ballygunge, Kolkata-19

Free and open to all 

TAGS
Coral Fashion Concept Store Sustainable living

Comments