Visit  Agomani Zero Waste Edit by Coral Fashion concept store and Mrittika Earthy Talks 

Drop in between 11 am to 6 pm tomorrow
Subhadrika Sen Published : 25th August 2023 04:43 PM | Published : | 25th August 2023 04:43 PM
Spend a day browsing through eco-conscious and sustainable options at the Agomani Zero Waste edit organised by Mrittika Earthy Talks and Coral Fashion concept store. Check out organic home accents, reusable bamboo flasks, and handmade jewellery, homewares made with up-cycled fabrics, and much more. Meet new people and engage in conversations on taking steps towards sustainable living.
What: Agomani Zero Waste Edit
When: August 26, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Coral Concept Store
Address: 1 A Lovelock Place, Ballygunge, Kolkata-19
Free and open to all