The Folk Foundation to perform live at Hard Rock Cafe
Hurry and make your weekend plans sorted
Subhadrika Sen Published : 29th August 2023 05:22 PM | Published : | 29th August 2023 05:22 PM
Bengali folk band The Folk Foundation is all set to perform live at the Hard Rock café this weekend. Specialising in folk music with a touch of contemporariness the band has been winning hearts for a long time. They recently even launched their first single E-Baapu on all audio streaming platforms. So, gather all your music-lover friends and head over to Hard Rock Café on September 3 for a musical sojourn.
What: The Folk Foundation Live
When: September 3, 2023
Where: Hard Rock Café, Park Street, Kolkata
Time: 9 pm onwards
Free and open to all