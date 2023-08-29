The Folk Foundation to perform live at Hard Rock Cafe

Bengali folk band The Folk Foundation is all set to perform live at the Hard Rock café this weekend. Specialising in folk music with a touch of contemporariness the band has been winning hearts for a long time. They recently even launched their first single E-Baapu on all audio streaming platforms. So, gather all your music-lover friends and head over to Hard Rock Café on September 3 for a musical sojourn.

What: The Folk Foundation Live

When: September 3, 2023

Where: Hard Rock Café, Park Street, Kolkata

Time: 9 pm onwards

Free and open to all

